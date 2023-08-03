Back to top

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Air Products and Chemicals (APD - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.03 billion, down 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.98, compared to $2.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.27 billion, representing a surprise of -7.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.91.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Air Products and Chemicals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Industrial Gases- Middle East and India: $39.70 million compared to the $44.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue-Industrial Gases- Americas: $1.26 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11% change.
  • Revenue-Industrial Gases- Europe: $706.60 million versus $803.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change.
  • Revenue-Industrial Gases- Asia: $822.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $801.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.
  • Revenue- Corporate and other: $204 million compared to the $248.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.3% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Air Products and Chemicals here>>>

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

