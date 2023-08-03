Back to top

Trimble (TRMB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Trimble Navigation (TRMB - Free Report) reported $993.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $979.08 million, representing a surprise of +1.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.34%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Trimble performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): $1.88 billion compared to the $1.75 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Buildings and Infrastructure: $410 million compared to the $401.34 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Geospatial: $192.90 million compared to the $176.33 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Resources and Utilities: $196 million compared to the $211.21 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Transportation: $194.70 million versus $190.21 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.7% change.
  • Revenues- Product: $490.50 million versus $483.32 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.1% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription and services: $503.10 million compared to the $471.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +130% year over year.
  • Operating income- Buildings and Infrastructure: $105.80 million compared to the $110.48 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating income- Transportation: $30.80 million versus $20.65 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating income- Resources and Utilities: $61.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $71.03 million.
  • Operating income- Geospatial: $67.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $47.52 million.
Shares of Trimble have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

