Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Nutrien (NTR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $11.65 billion, down 19.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.53, compared to $5.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.18 billion, representing a surprise of +4.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.60%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.83.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nutrien performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Tonnes Sold - Potash - Total: 3382 KTon compared to the 3784.76 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Tonnes Sold - Nitrogen: 2945 KTon versus 2895.59 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average Selling Price per Tonne - Nitrogen - Solutions, nitrates and sulphates: 254 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 291.12 $/Ton.
  • Average Selling Price per Tonne - Nitrogen - Urea: 472 $/Ton compared to the 496.09 $/Ton average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Sales- Retail Total: $9.13 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $8.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%.
  • Sales- Potash [$M]: $1.12 billion compared to the $1.60 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Sales- Phosphate [$M]: $560 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $622.92 million.
  • Net Sales- Eliminations: -$453 million versus -$561.60 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.1% change.
  • Sales- Nitrogen [$M]: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop protection products: $3.07 billion compared to the $2.36 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
  • Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop nutrients: $3.99 billion compared to the $3.97 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Potash: $1.01 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -62.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Nutrien here>>>

Shares of Nutrien have returned +12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise