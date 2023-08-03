Back to top

Compared to Estimates, WestRock (WRK) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

WestRock (WRK - Free Report) reported $5.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.2%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares to $1.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was +78.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how WestRock performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment Sales- Corrugated Packaging: $2.57 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
  • Segment Sales- Global Paper: $1.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.8%.
  • Segment Sales- Distribution: $317.80 million versus $340.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.2% change.
  • Segment Sales- Consumer Packaging: $1.25 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
Shares of WestRock have returned +14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

