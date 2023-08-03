Back to top

Image: Bigstock

MidCap Financial (MFIC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC - Free Report) reported revenue of $68.62 million, up 28.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $67.66 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the EPS surprise was +2.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MidCap Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment Income- Interest income: $66.70 million compared to the $65.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Investment Income- Other income: $1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.81 million.
  • Investment Income- Dividend income: $0.10 million versus $0.11 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of MidCap Financial have returned +8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise