Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH - Free Report) reported revenue of $59.95 million, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58.28 million, representing a surprise of +2.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Armada Hoffler Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rental revenues: $59.95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.
  • General contracting and real estate services revenues: $102.57 million compared to the $50.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +126.6% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.13 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.10.
Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

