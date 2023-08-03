Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About OneWater Marine (ONEW) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, OneWater Marine (ONEW - Free Report) reported revenue of $594.34 million, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.95, compared to $3.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $632.55 million, representing a surprise of -6.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -42.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how OneWater Marine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- New boat: $371.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $418.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%.
  • Revenue- Service, parts & other: $92.20 million compared to the $93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Finance & insurance income: $19.03 million versus $19.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
  • Revenue- Pre-owned boat: $111.47 million versus $101.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change.
Shares of OneWater Marine have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

