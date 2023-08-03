Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Shake Shack (SHAK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Shake Shack (SHAK - Free Report) reported revenue of $271.81 million, up 17.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $274.4 million, representing a surprise of -0.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Shake Shack performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-Shack sales growth: 3% compared to the 4.82% average estimate based on 11 analysts.
  • Shack counts - Domestic company-operated: 270 versus 270 estimated by 10 analysts on average.
  • Shack counts - Licensed: 201 compared to the 199 average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Shack counts - System-wide: 471 versus 469 estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Shack counts - International licensed: 166 versus 162 estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Shack counts - Domestic licensed: 35 compared to the 37 average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Average weekly sales: $77 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.76.
  • Revenue- Licensing: $10 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $9.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.8%.
  • Revenue- Shack sales: $261.81 million compared to the $264.73 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.
  • Shack system-wide sales: $426.30 million compared to the $426.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.2% year over year.
Shares of Shake Shack have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

