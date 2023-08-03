Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cigna (CI) Q2 Earnings

Cigna (CI - Free Report) reported $48.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $6.13 for the same period compares to $6.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.98, the EPS surprise was +2.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cigna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Medical Care Ratio: 81.2% versus 81.57% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - International Health: 1180 thousand compared to the 1658.51 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Covered Lives By Funding Type - Medical Customers - Total U.S. Commercial insured: 2215 thousand versus 2260.1 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - U.S. Commercial - Total: 15999 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15965.71 thousand.
  • Revenues- Healthcare: $12.68 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $12.47 billion.
  • Revenues- Evernorth: $38.21 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
  • Revenues- Healthcare- Premiums: $10.95 billion versus $10.58 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Premiums- U.S. Commercial- Other: $365 million compared to the $362.40 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Premiums- U.S. Commercial- Total: $5.97 billion compared to the $5.87 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Premiums- U.S. Government- Medicare Advantage: $2.18 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.20 billion.
  • Revenues- Premiums- U.S. Government- Medicare PartD: $345 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $336.01 million.
  • Revenues- Premiums- U.S. Government- Other: $1.63 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion.
Shares of Cigna have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

