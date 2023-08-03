We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cigna (CI) Q2 Earnings
Cigna (CI - Free Report) reported $48.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $6.13 for the same period compares to $6.22 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.98, the EPS surprise was +2.51%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Cigna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Cigna here>>>
- Medical Care Ratio: 81.2% versus 81.57% estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - International Health: 1180 thousand compared to the 1658.51 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
- Covered Lives By Funding Type - Medical Customers - Total U.S. Commercial insured: 2215 thousand versus 2260.1 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - U.S. Commercial - Total: 15999 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15965.71 thousand.
- Revenues- Healthcare: $12.68 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $12.47 billion.
- Revenues- Evernorth: $38.21 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
- Revenues- Healthcare- Premiums: $10.95 billion versus $10.58 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Revenues- Premiums- U.S. Commercial- Other: $365 million compared to the $362.40 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Revenues- Premiums- U.S. Commercial- Total: $5.97 billion compared to the $5.87 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Revenues- Premiums- U.S. Government- Medicare Advantage: $2.18 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.20 billion.
- Revenues- Premiums- U.S. Government- Medicare PartD: $345 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $336.01 million.
- Revenues- Premiums- U.S. Government- Other: $1.63 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion.
Shares of Cigna have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.