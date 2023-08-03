Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Sotera Health Company (SHC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Sotera Health Company (SHC - Free Report) reported revenue of $255.28 million, down 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $261.05 million, representing a surprise of -2.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sotera Health Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Sterigenics: $166.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $169.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.
  • Net Revenues- Nelson Labs: $56.72 million versus $57.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change.
  • Net Revenues- Nordion: $31.98 million versus $35.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.7% change.
  • Segment Income- Sterigenics: $91.45 million versus $90.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- Nelson Labs: $19.25 million compared to the $19.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Income- Nordion: $17.78 million versus $17.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sotera Health Company here>>>

Shares of Sotera Health Company have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

