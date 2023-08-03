Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Aptiv PLC (APTV) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.2 billion, up 28.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.25, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.72 billion, representing a surprise of +10.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Aptiv PLC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Signal and Power Solutions: $3.68 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.1%.
  • Net sales- Eliminations and Other: -$11 million versus -$9.91 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Advanced Safety and User Experience: $1.53 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +49.3% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Advanced Safety and User Experience: $138 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $79.14 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Signal and Power Solutions: $392 million versus $392.95 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Aptiv PLC have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

