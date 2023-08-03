Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sempra (SRE) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Sempra (SRE - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.34 billion, down 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.88, compared to $1.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.72, the EPS surprise was +9.30%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sempra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Sempra Infrastructure: $660 million compared to the $778.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas): $1.47 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.58 billion.
  • Revenue- San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E): $1.26 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion.
  • OI- SoCalGas: $205 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $217.22 million.
  • OI- SDG&E: $307 million compared to the $330.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sempra here>>>

Shares of Sempra have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sempra Energy (SRE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise