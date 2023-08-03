Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About ITT (ITT) Q2 Earnings

ITT (ITT - Free Report) reported $833.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.7%. EPS of $1.33 for the same period compares to $0.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $789.02 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17, the EPS surprise was +13.68%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ITT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Motion Technologies: $368.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $349.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.
  • Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$0.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$0.93 million.
  • Revenues- Connect & Control Technologies: $172.20 million compared to the $165.63 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Industrial Process: $293.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $275.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%.
  • Operating income (Non gaap)- Industrial Process: $67.10 million versus $54.79 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating income (Non gaap)- Connect & Control Technologies: $30.20 million compared to the $28.29 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating income (Non gaap)- Motion Technologies: $58.90 million versus $53.94 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of ITT have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

