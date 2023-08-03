Back to top

Compared to Estimates, BrightView (BV) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, BrightView Holdings (BV - Free Report) reported revenue of $766 million, up 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $777.4 million, representing a surprise of -1.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BrightView performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Maintenance Services: $564.60 million compared to the $573.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Development Services: $203.40 million compared to the $204.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Maintenance Services - Snow Removal Services: $9.30 million compared to the $4.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Maintenance Services - Landscape Maintenance Services: $555.30 million versus $569.57 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$2 million compared to the -$0.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$16.30 million compared to the -$15.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Development Services: $24.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.01 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Maintenance Services: $94 million versus $92.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of BrightView have returned +11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

