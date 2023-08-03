Back to top

Entegris (ENTG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Entegris (ENTG - Free Report) reported revenue of $901 million, up 30.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.66, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $885.48 million, representing a surprise of +1.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Entegris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials: $200.07 million compared to the $188.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Advanced Planarization Solutions: $240.56 million compared to the $238.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Advanced Materials Handling: $190.36 million compared to the $208.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Microcontamination Control: $283.61 million versus $265.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.
  • Segment Profit- Microcontamination Control: $100.66 million compared to the $94.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted segment profit- Advanced Planarization Solutions: $42.42 million compared to the $49.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Advanced Materials Handling: $35.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $41.15 million.
Shares of Entegris have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

