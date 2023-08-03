Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL - Free Report) reported revenue of $101.9 million, up 61.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was -1.59%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Oaktree Specialty Lending performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total fee income: $1.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.87 million.
  • Total dividend income: $1.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.05 million.
  • PIK interest income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments: $3.97 million versus $4.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total interest income: $95.31 million compared to the $94.41 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

