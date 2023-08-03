Back to top

Image: Bigstock

TopBuild (BLD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, TopBuild (BLD - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.32 billion, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.25, compared to $4.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion, representing a surprise of +4.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.30.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TopBuild performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Specialty Distribution: $574.49 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $573.51 million.
  • Net Sales- Installation: $809.06 million versus $740.15 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Intercompany eliminations: -$66.28 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$62.99 million.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Specialty Distribution: $85.98 million versus $82.94 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Installation: $172.28 million compared to the $135.29 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating profit, as reported- General corporate expense, net: -$9.96 million compared to the -$9.02 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Intercompany eliminations: -$11.20 million compared to the -$19.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for TopBuild here>>>

Shares of TopBuild have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TopBuild Corp. (BLD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise