Compared to Estimates, Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Insight Enterprises (NSIT - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.35 billion, down 14.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.56, compared to $2.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 billion, representing a surprise of -2.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Insight Enterprises performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Services: $403.99 million compared to the $410.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.
  • Sales- Products: $1.95 billion compared to the $2.08 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.2% year over year.
  • Gross profit- Products: $196.16 million versus $204.87 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Services: $237.03 million compared to the $238.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Insight Enterprises have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

