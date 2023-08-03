Back to top

Cheniere Energy (LNG) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) reported $4.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 48.8%. EPS of $5.61 for the same period compares to $2.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.81 billion, representing a surprise of -14.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +136.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cheniere Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Regasification: $33 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $33.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -51.5%.
  • Revenues- Other: $150 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $117.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +127.3%.
  • Revenues- LNG: $3.92 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50.2%.
Shares of Cheniere Energy have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

