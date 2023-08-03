Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.01 billion, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion, representing a surprise of -0.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hilton Grand Vacations performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Resort and club management: $133 million compared to the $129.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Cost reimbursements: $97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $82.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.8%.
  • Revenues- Rental and ancillary services: $173 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $185.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
  • Revenues- Sales, marketing, brand and other fees: $173 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $161.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
  • Revenues- Financing: $76 million versus $72.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.
  • Revenues- Sales of VOIs, net: $355 million versus $383.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hilton Grand Vacations here>>>

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

