SolarWinds (SWI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, SolarWinds (SWI - Free Report) reported revenue of $185.03 million, up 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $179.51 million, representing a surprise of +3.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SolarWinds performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total Recurring: $169.45 million versus $160.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $53.39 million compared to the $49.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $116.06 million compared to the $110.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- License: $15.59 million compared to the $18.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of SolarWinds have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

