Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Sabre (SABR) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Sabre (SABR - Free Report) reported revenue of $737.53 million, up 12.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.17, compared to -$0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $704.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.23, the EPS surprise was +26.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sabre performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Travel Solutions - Air Bookings: 76.94 million compared to the 76.29 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Travel Solutions - Total Bookings: 90.43 million versus 88.74 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Travel Solutions - Passengers Boarded: 172.34 million versus 164.74 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Travel Solutions - Lodging, Ground and Sea Bookings: 13.49 million versus 12.45 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Travel Solutions: $670.76 million compared to the $639.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.
  • Revenue- Hospitality Solutions: $76.67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $71.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.8%.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$9.90 million compared to the -$6.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Travel Solutions- Distribution Revenue: $530.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $489.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.9%.
  • Revenue- Travel Solutions- IT Solutions Revenue: $140.36 million versus $150.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.3% change.
Shares of Sabre have returned +14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

