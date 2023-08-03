Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wayfair (W) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Wayfair (W - Free Report) reported $3.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.4%. EPS of $0.21 for the same period compares to -$1.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.1 billion, representing a surprise of +2.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +131.34%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.67.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wayfair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Orders Delivered: 10300 thousand compared to the 10037.6 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average Order Value: $307 compared to the $308.71 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Active Customers: 21800 thousand versus 21945.75 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
  • LTM Orders Per Customers: $1.82 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.80.
  • Orders From Repeat Customers: 8.3 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.89 thousand.
  • LTM Net Revenue per Active Customer: $545 compared to the $531.61 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Orders by Repeat Customers: 80.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 78.55%.
  • Geographic Net Revenue- International: $386 million versus $405.09 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.9% change.
  • Geographic Net Revenue- United States: $2.79 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.
Shares of Wayfair have returned +14.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

