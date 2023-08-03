Back to top

Bausch (BHC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Bausch Health (BHC - Free Report) reported $2.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75, the EPS surprise was +8.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bausch performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total Bausch + Lomb revenues: $1.04 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $970.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.
  • Revenues- Diversified Products: $228 million compared to the $235.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Salix: $557 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $523.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.2%.
  • Revenues- Solta Medical: $88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $80.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +54.4%.
  • Revenues- International: $259 million versus $251.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change.
Shares of Bausch have returned +20.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

