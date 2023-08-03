Back to top

Timken (TKR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Timken (TKR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.27 billion, up 10.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.01, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.07, the EPS surprise was -2.90%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Timken performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial Motion: $415.10 million versus $388.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Engineered Bearings: $857.20 million compared to the $896.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Motion: $85.90 million compared to the $75.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Bearings: $189.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $210.27 million.
Shares of Timken have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

