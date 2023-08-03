Back to top

Alnylam (ALNY) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY - Free Report) reported revenue of $318.75 million, up 41.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$2.21, compared to -$2.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $331.73 million, representing a surprise of -3.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -28.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.72.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alnylam performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product revenues, net: $305.71 million compared to the $296.09 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.2% year over year.
  • Net revenues from research collaborators: $5.84 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $28.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.3%.
  • Royalty revenue: $7.21 million compared to the $8.09 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +216.3% year over year.
  • Net Product Revenues- Givlaari: $57.90 million compared to the $51.83 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.2% year over year.
  • Net Product Revenue- Oxlumo: $24.21 million versus $27.31 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +62.1% change.
  • Net Product Revenues- Onpattro: $91.46 million compared to the $94.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -40.4% year over year.
  • Net Product Revenue- Amvuttra: $132.14 million compared to the $122.51 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Alnylam have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

