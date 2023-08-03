Dine Brands (DIN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Dine Brands (
Dine Brands (DIN - Free Report) reported $208.42 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.4%. EPS of $1.82 for the same period compares to $1.65 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $210.23 million, representing a surprise of -0.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.53.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Dine Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Number of restaurants - Total: 3451 compared to the 3492.17 average estimate based on six analysts.
- IHOP Restaurant - System-wide- Domestic same - restaurant sales percentage change: 2.1% versus 2.17% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Number of restaurants - Total - IHOP Corp: 1790 compared to the 1800.33 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Applebee?s Restaurant- System-wide- Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change: -1% versus 1.13% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of restaurants - Applebees International Inc: 1661 compared to the 1669.25 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total Applebee's restaurants, end of period - Franchise: 1661 compared to the 1669 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Franchise revenues: $177.92 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $179.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
- Rental revenues: $29.44 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $29.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
- Financing revenues: $0.58 million compared to the $0.84 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39% year over year.
- Franchise revenues- Advertising revenue: $75.98 million versus $77.46 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
- Franchise revenues- Royalties, franchise fees and other: $101.94 million compared to the $100.70 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.
- Company restaurant sales: $0.47 million versus $1.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -98.8% change.
Shares of Dine Brands have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.