Upbound Group (UPBD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Upbound Group (UPBD - Free Report) reported $979.16 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.6%. EPS of $1.11 for the same period compares to $1.15 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $968.05 million, representing a surprise of +1.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +54.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Upbound Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Locations at end of period - Franchising: 438 compared to the 442 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Locations at end of period - Mexico: 128 versus 126 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues- Franchising: $30.16 million compared to the $29.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Store revenues- Total: $949.71 million versus $934.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change.
- Revenues- Franchise- Merchandise sales: $22.87 million compared to the $22.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Franchise- Royalty income and fees: $6.59 million compared to the $6.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Store revenues- Other: $1.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.9%.
- Revenues- Acima: $464.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $445.88 million.
- Revenues- Rent-A-Center Business: $466.19 million compared to the $468.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Store revenues- Rentals and fees: $807.56 million versus $772.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.8% change.
- Revenues- Mexico: $18.45 million compared to the $16.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Store revenues- Installment sales: $15.90 million versus $17.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.3% change.
Shares of Upbound Group have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.