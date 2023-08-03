We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ConocoPhillips (COP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) reported $12.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 41.4%. EPS of $1.84 for the same period compares to $3.91 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -12.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.94, the EPS surprise was -5.15%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how ConocoPhillips performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Production Continuing operations per day: 1805 MBOE/D versus 1790.42 MBOE/D estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Natural gas liquids produced per day-Total company: 283 MBBL/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 280.04 MBBL/D.
- Average Sale Price-Natural gas-Total company per Mcf: $5.04 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.46.
- Average Sales Price-Natural gas liquids-Lower 48 per bbl: $19.61 compared to the $25.10 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average Sale Price-Natural gas-Alaska per per Mcf: $4.38 versus $2.44 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average Sale Price-Natural gas-Lower 48 per Mcf: $1.43 compared to the $2.19 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Natural gas produced per day-Alaska: 34 MMcf/D versus 36.6 MMcf/D estimated by four analysts on average.
- Natural gas produced per day-Lower 48: 1478 MMcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1449.82 MMcf/D.
- Crude oil produced per day-Alaska: 176 MBBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 174.42 MBBL/D.
- Sales and other operating revenues: $12.35 billion compared to the $14.53 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.6% year over year.
- Equity in earnings of affiliates: $412 million compared to the $372.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.4% year over year.
- Other Income: $122 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +190.5%.
Shares of ConocoPhillips have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.