Expedia (EXPE) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Expedia (EXPE - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.36 billion, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.89, compared to $1.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.32, the EPS surprise was +24.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Expedia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross bookings - Total: $27.32 billion compared to the $28.95 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Gross bookings - Merchant: $14.95 billion compared to the $15.25 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Gross bookings - Agency: $12.37 billion compared to the $13.70 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Non-U.S. (International): $1.19 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.9% change.
  • Revenue- U.S. (Domestic): $2.17 billion compared to the $2.25 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- B2B: $861 million versus $763.67 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.5% change.
  • Revenue- B2C: $2.42 billion compared to the $2.48 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.
  • Revenue by Service Type- Lodging: $2.70 billion versus $2.71 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Service Type- Other: $348 million compared to the $552.70 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue by Service Type- Advertising and media: $201 million versus $190.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Service Type- Air: $111 million compared to the $108.94 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- B2C: $653 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $582.39 million.
Shares of Expedia have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

