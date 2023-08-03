HF Sinclair (DINO) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, HF Sinclair (
View all Key Company Metrics for HF Sinclair here>>>
For the quarter ended June 2023, HF Sinclair (DINO - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.83 billion, down 29.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.60, compared to $5.59 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.38 billion, representing a surprise of +6.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.27.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how HF Sinclair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for HF Sinclair here>>>
- Mid-Continent Region - Sales of produced refined products (BPD): 240.55 MBBL/D versus 265.39 MBBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.
- Consolidated - Average per produced barrel - Refinery gross margin: 22.22 $/bbl versus 22.2 $/bbl estimated by four analysts on average.
- Mid-Continent Region - Refinery throughput (BPD): 246.57 MBBL/D compared to the 275.37 MBBL/D average estimate based on three analysts.
- Consolidated - Sales of produced refined products (BPD): 598.18 MBBL/D compared to the 597.75 MBBL/D average estimate based on three analysts.
- Consolidated - Average per produced barrel - Refinery operating expenses: $7.84 per barrel versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.76 per barrel.
- Consolidated - Refinery throughput (BPD): 598.97 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 602.35 MBBL/D.
- West Region - Average per produced barrel - Refinery gross margin: $24.01 per barrel versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.6 per barrel.
- Mid-Continent Region - Average per produced barrel - Refinery gross margin: $19.55 per barrel versus $18.91 per barrel estimated by three analysts on average.
- Sales and other revenues- Lubricants and Specialty Products: $690.63 million compared to the $645.90 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.7% year over year.
- Sales and other revenues- HEP: $139.76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $149.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
- Sales and other revenues- Refining: $7.04 billion compared to the $5.15 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.6% year over year.
- Sales and other revenues- Renewables: $273.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $128.57 million.
Shares of HF Sinclair have returned +15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.