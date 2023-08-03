We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Southern Co. (SO) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Southern Co. (SO - Free Report) reported $5.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.2%. EPS of $0.79 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -15.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74, the EPS surprise was +6.76%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Southern Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Operating Revenues- Southern Power: $525 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $717.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.6%.
- Operating Revenues- Southern Company Gas: $852 million versus $1.17 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.3% change.
- Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Retail Revenues: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.59 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Wholesale Revenues: $47 million compared to the $54.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Other Revenues: $179 million compared to the $145.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power - Other Revenues: $10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.61 million.
- Natural Gas revenues: $852 million compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Operating Revenues- Other: $223 million versus $194.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Operating Revenues- Alabama Power: $1.69 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.5%.
- Operating Revenues- Georgia Power: $2.39 billion compared to the $2.79 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.4% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power: $311 million compared to the $421.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.3% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Alabama Power - Other Revenues: $100 million compared to the $103.64 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Southern Co. have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.