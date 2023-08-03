Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Schneider National (SNDR) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Schneider National (SNDR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.35 billion, down 22.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +2.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Schneider National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Ratio - Consolidated: 92.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 92.6%.
  • Logistics - Operating Ratio: 96.3% compared to the 95.57% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Intermodal - Operating Ratio: 90.9% compared to the 89.12% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Truckload - Operating Ratio: 87.8% versus 89.16% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Network - Average trucks: 4390 compared to the 4445.38 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Fuel surcharge: $155.60 million versus $170.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.5% change.
  • Revenues- Inter-segment eliminations: -$25.10 million compared to the -$27.78 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other: $78.90 million versus $95.20 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.9% change.
  • Revenues- Truckload: $532.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $554.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%.
  • Revenues- Logistics: $343.40 million compared to the $417.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Intermodal: $261 million versus $301.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.1% change.
  • Revenues (Excluding fuel surcharge): $1.14 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.1%.
Shares of Schneider National have returned +10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

