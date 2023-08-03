Back to top

Bruker (BRKR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Bruker (BRKR - Free Report) reported revenue of $681.9 million, up 15.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $646.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +4.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bruker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic revenue growth - Total: 13.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8.44%.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$5.10 million versus -$3.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +64.5% change.
  • Revenue- Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST): $72.70 million compared to the $63.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.8% year over year.
Shares of Bruker have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

