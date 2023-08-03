Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Wesco International (WCC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Wesco International (WCC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.75 billion, up 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.71, compared to $4.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.95 billion, representing a surprise of -3.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wesco International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Electrical & Electronic Solutions: $2.20 billion compared to the $2.37 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Utility & Broadband Solutions: $1.69 billion versus $1.71 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.
  • Revenue- Communications & Security Solutions: $1.85 billion versus $1.81 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change.
Shares of Wesco International have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

