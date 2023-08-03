Back to top

Compared to Estimates, NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, NuStar Energy L.P. (NS - Free Report) reported revenue of $378.33 million, down 12.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $372.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was -40.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NuStar Energy L.P. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Pipelines - Throughput (barrels/day): 1708282 BBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1852994 BBL/D.
  • Storage - Throughput (barrels/day): 391495 BBL/D versus 405509.4 BBL/D estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Pipeline - Refined products and ammonia pipelines throughput (barrels/day): 597162 BBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 588735.7 BBL/D.
  • Pipeline - Crude oil pipelines throughput (barrels/day): 1111120 BBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1264258 BBL/D.
  • Revenues- Storage terminal revenues- Storage: $54.37 million versus $50.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Total revenues- Storage: $78.21 million compared to the $76.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Throughput and other revenues- Pipeline: $206.70 million versus $201.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.
  • Revenues- Throughput terminal revenues- Storage: $23.84 million versus $25.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment operating income- Storage: $21.21 million versus $29.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment operating income- Pipeline: $107.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $125.70 million.
  • Segment operating income- Fuels Marketing: $6.51 million compared to the $14.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

