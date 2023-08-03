Back to top

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.05 billion, down 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $4.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.03 billion, representing a surprise of +0.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -77.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Jones Lang LaSalle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • LaSalle- Fee revenue: $136.40 million compared to the $109.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.1% year over year.
  • Capital Markets- Fee revenue: $435.50 million versus $393.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • JLL Technologies- Fee revenue: $56.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.93 million.
  • Work Dynamics- Fee revenue: $477.80 million compared to the $476.36 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Markets Advisory- Fee revenue: $741.10 million versus $728.64 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Markets Advisory- Fee revenue- Property Management: $131 million compared to the $129.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Markets Advisory- Fee revenue- Advisory, Consulting and Other: $22.10 million compared to the $24.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Capital Markets- Fee revenue- Investment Sales, Debt/Equity Advisory and Other: $309.90 million versus $203.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Capital Markets- Fee revenue- Valuation Advisory: $86.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $85.21 million.
  • Capital Markets- Fee revenue- Loan Servicing: $39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.19 million.
  • LaSalle- Fee Revenue- Advisory fees: $94.40 million versus $97.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change.
  • Work Dynamics- Fee revenue- Workplace Management: $188.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $191.23 million.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

