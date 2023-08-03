Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Pinnacle West (PNW) Misses on Q2 Earnings, Raises '23 EPS View

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 94 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 by 21%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of $1.45 per share.

Total Revenues

Sales for the quarter totaled $1,121.7 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,032 million by 8.7%. The top line also increased 5.7% from $1,061.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Quote

Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses amounted to $938.4 million, up 11.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level. This was due to an increase in fuel and power purchase costs, along with higher operational and maintenance expenses.

Total operational and maintenance expenses were $277.2 million, up 13% year over year.

Operating income totaled $183.3 million, down 17.8% from $223.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest expenses were $81.5 million, up 30.8% from $62.3 million in the prior-year period.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $7.7 million as of Jun 30, 2023, compared with $4.8 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Long-term debt less current maturities amounted to $8,164.3 million as of Jun 30, 2023, higher than $7,741.3 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2023 was $437.6 million compared with $588.3 million a year ago.

Guidance

PNW raised its 2023 consolidated earnings guidance to the range of $4.10-$4.30 per share on a weather-normalized basis from the previously projected band of $3.95-$4.15 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is $4.13 per share, lower than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.

PNW expects 2023 adjusted operating and maintenance expenses in the range of $915-$935 million.

Zacks Rank

Pinnacle West currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Upcoming Releases

Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug 4, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 48 cents per share.

D’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 20%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.7% in the last four quarters.

PPL Corporation (PPL - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug 4, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 32 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 6.7%.

PPL’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.42%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.14% in the last four quarters.

Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug 8, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 98 cents per share.

DUK’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.12%. The consensus mark for 2023 EPS is pinned at $5.61, implying a year-over-year improvement of 6.5%.

 


