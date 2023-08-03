Back to top

Image: Bigstock

MDU Resources' (MDU) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share of 29 cents, which increased 61.1% from the year-ago quarter’s 18 cents.

GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were 64 cents per share compared with 35 cents in the prior-year period.

Total Revenues

Net sales increased 8.1% to $1,091.1 million from $1,009.8 million in the comparable period of 2022.

Operating revenues in the electric, natural gas distribution and regulated pipeline totaled $340.5 million, up 5.2% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Revenues in the non-regulated pipeline, construction services and other segments improved 9.4% to $750.6 million from the prior-year quarter.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise MDU Resources Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MDU Resources Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MDU Resources Group, Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses in the second quarter amounted to $1,009.1 million, up 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $947.2 million. This was due to an 8.5% increase in operation and maintenance expenses.

Operating income totaled $82 million, up 40% from the year-ago quarter’s $62.6 million.

Interest expenses were $26.5 million compared with $19.2 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents for six months ended Jun 30, 2023, were $50.7 million compared with $53.7 million as of Jun 30, 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended Jun 30, 2023, was $73.1 million compared with $119.2 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

For 2023, MDU Resources expects earnings from its regulated energy delivery businesses in the range of $150-$160 million, up from $140-$150 million.

Recent Releases

ONE Gas (OGS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share of 58 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 1.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OGS’ 2023 earnings stands at $4.13 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 1.2%.

Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) reported fiscal third-quarter 2023 earnings of 94 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents per share by 3.1%. The earnings showed an improvement of 2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATO’s 2023 earnings stands at $6.06 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 8.2%.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents by 12.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFG’s 2023 earnings stands at $5.11 per share, implying a year-over-year decrease of 13.1%.


