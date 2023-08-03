We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MDU Resources' (MDU) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y
MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share of 29 cents, which increased 61.1% from the year-ago quarter’s 18 cents.
GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were 64 cents per share compared with 35 cents in the prior-year period.
Total Revenues
Net sales increased 8.1% to $1,091.1 million from $1,009.8 million in the comparable period of 2022.
Operating revenues in the electric, natural gas distribution and regulated pipeline totaled $340.5 million, up 5.2% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Revenues in the non-regulated pipeline, construction services and other segments improved 9.4% to $750.6 million from the prior-year quarter.
MDU Resources Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses in the second quarter amounted to $1,009.1 million, up 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $947.2 million. This was due to an 8.5% increase in operation and maintenance expenses.
Operating income totaled $82 million, up 40% from the year-ago quarter’s $62.6 million.
Interest expenses were $26.5 million compared with $19.2 million in the corresponding period of 2022.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents for six months ended Jun 30, 2023, were $50.7 million compared with $53.7 million as of Jun 30, 2022.
Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended Jun 30, 2023, was $73.1 million compared with $119.2 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
For 2023, MDU Resources expects earnings from its regulated energy delivery businesses in the range of $150-$160 million, up from $140-$150 million.
Zacks Rank
MDU Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
