InterDigital (IDCC) Q2 Earnings Beat, Top Line Declines Y/Y

InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) reported modest second-quarter 2023 results, with both the bottom line and top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported lower revenues year over year, owing to lower catch-up revenues and a net sales decline in smartphones. Net Income
Quarterly net income was $21.8 million or 79 cents per share compared with $21.1 million or 69 cents per share in the year-earlier quarter. The bottom line improved despite top-line contraction due to lower income tax provisions.
Non-GAAP net income was $35.6 million or $1.30 per share, down from $40 million or $1.30 per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9 cents. Revenues
Net sales in the quarter declined to $101.6 million from $124.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The 19% year-over-year decline in net sales was induced by lower catch-up revenues, owing to two license agreements announced in the second quarter of 2022. The top line marginally beat the consensus estimate of $101.2 million.
Total recurring revenues in the second quarter were $99.1 million, down from $100.1 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The top line surpassed our estimate of $78.2 million. Smartphone revenues declined to $85.1 million from $87.5 million in the year-ago period. However, net sales from CE, loT/Auto improved to $13.4 million from $11.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Total catch-up revenues declined to $2,518 million from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $24,556 million. Net sales fell short of our revenue estimate of $22.2 million. Other Details
Adjusted EBITDA declined 31% year over year to $53.6 million, owing to lower catch-up revenues. Total operating expenses rose 5% year over year to $78.2 million due to higher expenses related to research and portfolio development. Operating income decreased to $23.4 million from $49.9 million.
Cash Flow & Liquidity
In the second quarter of 2023, InterDigital utilized $45.4 million of cash for operating activities compared with cash utilization of $33.8 million in the year-earlier period. The company utilized $73.3 million of cash from operating activities in the first six months of 2023 compared with $51.7 million cash utilization in the prior-year period.
As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had $840.7 million in cash and cash equivalents with $540.7 million of long-term debt and other long-term liabilities. With the U.K. high court verdict increasing the Lenovo license fee to $184.9 million, the company’s cash balance has significantly improved. Management expects that a cash balance of around $1 billion will support innovation and drive greater value to shareholders. Outlook
For the third quarter of 2023, InterDigital estimates revenues to be between $97 million and $100 million. Total operating expenses are projected in the range of $78-$81 million. Net income is expected in the range of $17-$20 million or 60-70 cents per share. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be within $1.10-$1.20 per share.
