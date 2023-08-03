We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
IDACORP's (IDA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
IDACORP, Inc. (IDA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.22 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 by 10.7%. The bottom line also improved by 6.3% year over year.
The year-over-year improvement is attributable to solid customer growth, a rate increase and lower maintenance expenses compared with the year-ago quarter.
Total Revenues
IDACORP's total revenues came in at $413.8 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $359 million by 15.3%. The top line improved by 15.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $358.7 million.
Highlights of the Release
Customer growth in the company’s service areas increased 2.1% year over year for the 12 months ended Jun 30, 2023, which in turn boosted operating income for the second quarter. Customer growth boosted operating income by $4.1 million from the year-ago level.
Total other O&M expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were $3.4 million lower than the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower expenses from scheduled cyclical plant maintenance projects compared with the same period in 2022.
Operating income was $82.3 million, up 1% year-over-year.
Financial Highlights
As of Jun 30, 2023, IDACORP had cash and cash equivalents of $134.8 million compared with $177.6 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had long-term debt of $2,482.4 million compared with $2,194.1 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Cash flow from operations amounted to $6.8 million in the first six months of 2023 compared with $155.9 million recorded a year ago.
Guidance
IDACORP reiterated its 2023 earnings guidance in the range of $4.95-$5.15 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is currently pegged at $5.07 per share, higher than the midpoint of the guidance range of $5.05.
Idaho Power’s capital expenditure guidance for 2023 is in the range of $650-$700 million.
Idaho Power expects to add 6-7.5 MW of hydropower in 2023.
Zacks Rank
Currently, IDACORP has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
