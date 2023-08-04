Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Booking Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) reported $5.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.2%. EPS of $37.62 for the same period compares to $19.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.13 billion, representing a surprise of +6.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $28.84.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Booking Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross bookings -Total: $39.69 billion compared to the $38.49 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Gross bookings -Agency: $18.57 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $19.81 billion.
  • Gross bookings - Merchant: $21.12 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $18.69 billion.
  • Airline tickets sold: 9 million versus 8.92 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Hotel room-nights sold: 268 million versus 263.25 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Rental car days sold: 20 million versus 19.51 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Agency: $2.43 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.
  • Advertising and Other Revenues: $263 million versus $270.18 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.
  • Revenues- Merchant: $2.77 billion compared to the $2.36 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +58.4% year over year.
Shares of Booking Holdings have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

