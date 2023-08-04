Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Regency Centers (REG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Regency Centers (REG - Free Report) reported revenue of $314.25 million, up 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $313.32 million, representing a surprise of +0.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Regency Centers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Management, transaction, and other fees: $7.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.
  • Revenues- Other property income: $2.68 million compared to the $2.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.51 compared to the $0.50 average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Regency Centers have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

