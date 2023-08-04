Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Playa Hotels (PLYA) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA - Free Report) reported revenue of $248.04 million, up 12.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $236.86 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was -13.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Playa Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Package: $208.36 million compared to the $190.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Management fees: $2.12 million compared to the $2.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +58% year over year.
  • Revenue- Non-package: $33.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.9%.
  • Net earning (loss) per share - diluted: $0.13 compared to the $0.11 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Playa Hotels have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

