Upland Software (UPLD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Upland Software (UPLD - Free Report) reported revenue of $74.5 million, down 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was -8.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Upland Software performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Professional services: $2.75 million versus $2.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.9% change.
  • Revenue- Total product revenue: $71.75 million versus $70.17 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Total product revenue- Perpetual license: $1.25 million compared to the $1.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total product revenue- Subscription and support: $70.49 million compared to the $68.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.
Shares of Upland Software have returned -12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

