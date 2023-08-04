Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR - Free Report) reported revenue of $325.43 million, up 14.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to -$0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $317.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was -10.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Corsair Gaming, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Gaming and Creator Peripherals: $78.76 million compared to the $94.57 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Gaming Components and Systems - Other Component Products: $137.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $112.58 million.
  • Revenue- Gaming Components and Systems - Memory Products: $108.88 million versus $110.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Gaming Components and Systems: $246.68 million versus $222.82 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.6% change.
  • Gross Profit- Gaming and Creator Peripherals: $25.51 million versus $30.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Gaming Components and Systems - Other Component Products: $41.42 million versus $30.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Gaming Components and Systems - Memory Products: $15.90 million versus $18.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Gaming Components and Systems: $57.32 million compared to the $48.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

