Universal Display (OLED) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Universal Display Corp. (OLED - Free Report) reported revenue of $146.57 million, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +17.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $125.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75, the EPS surprise was +38.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Universal Display performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Material sales: $77.11 million compared to the $69.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Contract research services: $5.06 million versus $4.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.
  • Revenues- Royalty and license fees: $64.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $50.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
Shares of Universal Display have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

