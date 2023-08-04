Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Trupanion (TRUP) Q2 Earnings

Trupanion (TRUP - Free Report) reported $270.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.3%. EPS of -$0.33 for the same period compares to -$0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $262.61 million, representing a surprise of +3.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.42.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Trupanion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total subscription pets enrolled: 943958 versus 942294.9 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Other Business: $97.31 million compared to the $88.78 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription Business: $173.25 million compared to the $172.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.8% year over year.
Shares of Trupanion have returned +30.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

