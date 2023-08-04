Compared to Estimates, ResMed (RMD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

ResMed (
RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) reported $1.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.7%. EPS of $1.60 for the same period compares to $1.49 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.67, the EPS surprise was -4.19%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how ResMed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Devices: $387.20 million versus $385.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.5% change. U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Masks: $273.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $257.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.2%. Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Total Sleep and Respiratory Care: $322.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $338.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%. Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Devices: $215.20 million versus $228.07 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.4% change. Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Masks: $107.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $109.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%. U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Total: $660.90 million compared to the $664.45 million average estimate based on three analysts. Global revenue- Total Sleep and Respiratory Care: $983.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $980.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.2%. Global revenue- Software as a Service: $138.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $139.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.4%. Global revenue- Devices: $602.40 million compared to the $629.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.7% year over year. Global revenue- Masks: $381 million versus $374.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.5% change. View all Key Company Metrics for ResMed here>>>
Shares of ResMed have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, ResMed (RMD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
ResMed (RMD - Free Report) reported $1.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.7%. EPS of $1.60 for the same period compares to $1.49 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.67, the EPS surprise was -4.19%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how ResMed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for ResMed here>>>
- U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Devices: $387.20 million versus $385.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.5% change.
- U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Masks: $273.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $257.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.2%.
- Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Total Sleep and Respiratory Care: $322.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $338.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.
- Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Devices: $215.20 million versus $228.07 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.4% change.
- Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Masks: $107.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $109.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%.
- U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Total: $660.90 million compared to the $664.45 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Global revenue- Total Sleep and Respiratory Care: $983.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $980.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.2%.
- Global revenue- Software as a Service: $138.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $139.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.4%.
- Global revenue- Devices: $602.40 million compared to the $629.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.7% year over year.
- Global revenue- Masks: $381 million versus $374.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.5% change.
Shares of ResMed have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.