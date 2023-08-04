Back to top

Extra Space Storage (EXR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Extra Space Storage (EXR - Free Report) reported revenue of $511.39 million, up 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.06, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $524.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.14, the EPS surprise was -3.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Extra Space Storage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-store square foot occupancy: 94.5% versus 93.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Property rental: $440.75 million compared to the $452.12 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
  • Management and franchise fees: $22.21 million versus $21.65 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.
  • Tenant insurance: $48.43 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $49.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.
  • Same-store rental revenue: $389.45 million versus $391.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.
  • Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted: $1.50 versus $1.55 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate entities: $13.25 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.71 million.
  • Interest income: $21.08 million compared to the $20.54 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Extra Space Storage have returned -8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

